MarianVejcik

Warm Weather Goals

What Is The First Thing You're Going To Do When It's Nice Out In Duluth?

Lucasfilm
[

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Will Not Be Changed Due to Carrie Fisher’s Death

By Emma Stefansky 46 minutes ago | ScreenCrush

Though it felt kind of wrong, when Carrie Fisher died in December a lot of us wondered how the Star Wars movies would weather her loss. Had she finished shooting all her scenes? (She had, at least for Episode 8.) How integral to the plot of Episodes 8 and 9 was Leia going to be? Would the story need to be changed to accommodate for her absence? Some wondered if her likeness would be Tarkin’d onto a body stand-in for the final movie, which felt wrong even to think about. (It’s not happening, thankfully.) Lucasfilm has a lot to consider after losing one of its biggest stars, but it sounds like none of The Last Jedi is going to be changed because of her death.

AMC At Comic-Con 2016 - Day 1
Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC
[

In the Event of a Zombie Apocalypse, which Person on the Mix 108 Staff Would Most Likely Survive?

By Jeanne Ryan 2 hours ago

Cooper, Josh and I  got a little off track this morning and ended up talking about Zombie attacks and who of the Mix 108 staff would survive? Well this really got me thinking, so I decided to make a list about each person on staff and in my opinion who would come out on top. This list is on no particular order, but I do reveal the survivor at the bottom of the page.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Ice Block Embarassing
HBO
[

‘Game of Thrones’ Star: Season 7 Ice Stunt ‘Embarrassing’ for Creators

By Kevin Fitzpatrick 3 hours ago | ScreenCrush

Game of Thrones understandably has to build hype year after year, especially when a penultimate season keeps fans waiting later than usual. Bless their hearts, HBO even tried to make Season 7’s premiere reveal special with a giant block of ice, though star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says producers found the failed stunt “embarrassing.”

MIX 108